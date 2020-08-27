New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Coronavirus crisis has brought several changes in our daily lifestyle and drinking Kadha is among one of the new normals. In the past few months, we have heard that the immune system should be strengthened to fight against coronavirus and Kadha is really helpful in it. Ayush Ministry has also suggested the consumption of herbal decoction, but, do we know the side effects of excessive intake of Kadha. The wrong use of Kadha can lead to many severe diseases.

Improper use of Kadha may cause bleeding from the nose, acidity, mouth ulcers, urination problems, rashes, acne and other diseases. So, if you want to keep your immune system healthy, then, intake decoction with a little care. Read on to know about the right use of Kadha, the right amount, the right time to take and other details.

Side effects of consuming excessive Kadha

While consuming homemade decoction, an individual must know about the ingredients used. The homemade ingredients used in the Kadha can raise the temperature of your body. A large amount of these soluble substances can force speedy reactions in your body which can lead to severe disease. It can severely harm your digestive system and can give you serious mouth blisters. So, use the ingredients carefully and in proper measurement.

What should be the amount of one dose of Kadha?

The decoction should not be consumed more than 50 ml at a time. To make the right amount of the Kadha, take all the ingredients in 100 ml water and allow it to boil until it is reduced to 50 ml. Don’t drink too hot drinks, it can also induce body temperature.

How many times a day Kadha can be consumed?

It is believed that decoction can boot your immunity to 200 per cent and can help to fight against novel coronavirus. But the intake of this brew is equally sensitive for our health, it is necessary to consume Kadha in a defined time. It is advised not to drink Kadha in the morning with an empty stomach. The evening is a good time and it also benefits more. If you are suffering from cold and cough then you can take it twice a day.

Posted By: Srishti Goel