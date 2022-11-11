Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Dies At 46: 7 Risk Factors To Keep In Mind While Working Out

TELEVISION ACTOR Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday while working out at the gym. According to the reports, the 46-year-old actor collapsed while working out at the gym. This is not the first case of a heart attack in the gym, popular comedian Raju Srivastava also passed away due to a heart attack at a gym in September 2022.

According to the Indian Heart Association, India accounts for approximately 60 per cent of world heart diseases and it is the number one cause of mortality among Indians.

The news of heart attacks at the gym has become quite frequent and common now. According to a report in One India, sudden cardiac arrest during exercises happens mostly due to existing blockages in the heart which lead to the formation of bumps in the artery known as plaque. According to the report of Indian Express, vigorous exercises can cause plaque rupture or trigger electrical disturbances in the heart leading to cardiac arrest. Strenuous exercise raises the short-term risk of heart attack and cardiac arrest.

However, prevention is better than cure. Some precautions can be taken beforehand while exercising at the gym. Read below some tips to keep in mind to reduce the risk of a heart attack while exercising at the gym.

1. It is important to include a nutrient-rich diet according to the body's needs.

2. Avoid consuming junk or excessive oily food.

3. Avoid overdoing any exercises, a moderate workout is good to get enough benefits. Overdoing the exercises can increase the heart rate and develop heart attack risk.

4. Stop working out if you are experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath, chest congestion, extreme sweating or light-headedness and consult a doctor immediately.

5. Avoid working out just after eating. Exercising on a full stomach can cause damage to the body.

6. Avoid taking unnecessary steroids to develop your body as they might leave your body prone to several health complications.

7. Indulging in excessive exercise can injure heart health and put you at risk of a heart attack. So, be mindful of the number of exercises your practice at a gym.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)