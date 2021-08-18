Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2021: Devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh Vrat is observed twice a month on Trayodashi Tithi (thirteenth day) of both Shukla Paksh and Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar calendar. As per Hindu believes, if Pradosh falls on Friday, it is called Shukra Pradosh. Devotees observe a day-long fast on this day and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek their blessings.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2021: Date and timings

The time after sunset when Trayodashi and Pradosh time overlaps is the most auspicious time for puja of Lord Shiva.

Pradosh fast depends upon the sunset therefore it varies from city to city. However, here are the estimated timings:

Date: August 20, 2021

Sunrise: August 05:33 am

Sunset: August 06:56 pm

Trayodashi starts: 10:54 am, August 19

Trayodashi ends: August 20, st 08:50 pm

Pradosh puja time 06:56 pm - 08:50 pm

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2021: Significance

In Hindu scripture, Skanda Purana significance of Pradosh Vrat has been mentioned. Also, in Shiv Purana the manifold benefits of Pradosh Vrat are told. It is the strong faith of devotees that by keeping the Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati will bless them with the fulfillment of all the spiritual as well worldly desires.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Legend

As per Puranic legend, the Devas got help from Lord Shiva on the auspicious time of Pradosh on trayodashi. With the threat of demons, to seek the help, Gods reached Mount Kailasha. They were welcomed by Shiva's scared bull Nandi. On this day Lord Shiva accepted their request and assured them his help. Another story tells that after Samudra manthan the poison was taken by Lord Shiva. On this day of trayodashi Pradosh time Lord Shiva emerged from stupor. On the back of the bull Nandi He danced tandav.

Therefore people worship Nandi also on this day. Ruler of planet Moon was cursed and suffered with a miserable disease. After severe penance and prayers, on this day Lord Shiva liberated him from curse and disease and also blessed him.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Puja vidhi

The meaning of Pradosh is related to evening, therefore puja is done during evening twilight, that is sandhyakaal.

Some devotees fast for 24 hours without sleeping and they do not eat anything. They break their fast in the evening after taking prasad.

Some people only worship and do not fast, they take an early bath in the morning of Pradosh, in the evening time of twilight they lit a deepak in front of idols and offer naivedya.

Devotees visit Shiva temples for Abhishek.

Idols of Lord Shiva. Maa parvati, Lord Ganesha, Kartikey and Nandi are made of clay. Abhishek is done by bathing Shivling with many things such as ghee, milk, honey, curd, sugar, bhang, gangajal, itra etc. while chanting 'om namah shivay.'

Chanting of Mahamrityunjay mantra, Shiv Chalisa and other mantras are recited.

It is a strong belief of devotees that on Pradosh day, Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva are delighted, by worshipping on this day they will generously bless them with contentment, health, wealth and good fortune.

Pradosh Vrat 2021: Mantra

1. OM Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshi Mamritaat

2.OM Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dheemahi Tanno Rudra Prachodayat

3.OM Namo Bhagavate Rudraya

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal