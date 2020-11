Devuthani Ekadashi is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month and thus right after that, the marriage ceremonies start beginning, check out the list.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, Devuthani Ekadashi will mark its place on November 25 and after that, the auspicious timing and dates for weddings will start commencing. According to the Hindu mythology, it is said that Lord Vishnu wakes up from a 4-month long sleep on this day and after performing Tulsi marriage on this day, people start preparing for the wedding rituals in their families.

On this day, the wedding of Goddess Tulsi takes place and she marries with Vishnu Ji's avatar Shaligram. The Devuthani Ekadashi is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month and thus right after that, the marriage ceremonies start beginning.

Let us check the complete list of auspicious wedding timings and dates from November 2020 to April 2021:

November 2020:

November 25, 2020 - Devawatni Ekadashi

November 27, 2020 - Ashwini Nakshatra, Kartik Shukla Dodecashi

November 29, 2020 - Rohini Nakshatra, Kartik Shukla Chaturdashi

November 30, 2020- Rohini Nakshatra, Kartik Purnima

December 2020:

01 December 2020- Rohini Nakshatra, Margapex Krishna Pratipada

07 December 2020 - Magha Nakshatra, Margapex Krishna Saptami

09 December 2020 - Hand Nakshatra, Margapex Krishna Navami

10 December 2020- Margapex Krishna Dashmi, Chitra Nakshatra



11 December 2020 - Chitra Nakshatra, Margapex Krishna Ekadashi

January 2021:

January 18, 2021 - 06:27 PM to 07:14 AM on Next Day i.e. 19th January - Uttar Bhadrapada

No auspicious day is available for marriage in February.

April 2021:

April 22 - Nakshatra: Magha, Ekadashi, Date: Dashmi

April 24 - Nakshatra: Uttaralguni, Date: Dodecashi

April 25 - Nakshatra: Hand, Date: Triodashshi, Chaturdashi

April 26- Nakshatra: Swati, Date: Purnima

April 27 - Nakshatra: Swati, Date: Purnima, Pratipada

April 28 - Nakshatra: Anuradha, Date: Ditya, Tritiya

April 29 - Nakshatra: Anuradha, Date: Tritiya

April 30 - Nakshatra: Original, Date: Chaturthi, Panchmi

The Khar month will begin from December 15 this year and will last till March 14 next year and at that time, there will be no auspicious muhurat for the wedding. After this, Guru Tara will set on January and will remain till February 16, The first marriage muhurat for the year 2021 will be on April 22.

