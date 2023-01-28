Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: 5 Beauty Secrets Of The Diva For A Healthy And Glowing Skin

THE RENOWNED actress and sensation, Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The actress stepped into her birthday celebrations with her favorite people, beau Santanu Hazarika, and sister Akshara Haasan among many others. She is one of the actresses who is blessed with healthy and glowing skin. Therefore, on her birthday special, we bring you some beauty secrets that the diva swears by for healthy and smooth skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

1. Aloe Vera

In numerous interviews, Shruti revealed that aloe vera is one of the evergreen ingredients of her skincare regime. She consistently applies aloe vera face masks onto her face for smooth skin.

2. Salicylic Acid

It treats the skin by reducing swelling and redness. It also unplugs the blocked pores to allow the pimples to shrink over the skin. Salicylic acid is generally used as an ingredient suitable for daily use, and when applied correctly, can also be used with other skincare ingredients.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

3. Potato Juice

Shruti swears by natural remedies for treating her skin. She believed in the magic of potato juice which helps to get rid of tan lines and even tones the skin.

4. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is suitable for all skin types and is one of the most effective natural remedies to treat acne and other skin care problems. The lauric acid found in coconut oil kills bacteria on the skin and reduces inflammation. It also helps in exfoliating the outer layer of dead skin cells, making the skin soft and smooth.

5. Go To Bed Without Makeup

As per the actress, layering makeup on the skin at night while sleeping can damage the skin, and lead to acne and other skin problems. Therefore before going to bed one must remove their makeup and apply moisturizer on the skin for deep hydration of skin at night.