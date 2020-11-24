Shri Tulsi Chalisa: People celebrate Dev Uthni Ekadashi on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Karthik month. Read on to know why Shri Tulsa Chalisa is recited on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In India, people widely celebrate Dev Uthni Ekadashi to earn eternal peace and heaven after their soul will leave the body. This year, Dev Uthni Ekadashi will be observed on November 25. It is believed that this day is the beginning of the auspicious activities. It is said that on this day Lord Vishnu wakes up after four months of sleep. The marriage ceremony also begins on this day.

Along with that, Tulsi's marriage is also done on Devuthni Ekadashi. Tulsi got married to Lord Shaligram. Tulsi Ji is also worshiped on this day. It is believed that Shri Tulsi Chalisa should be recited regularly as it brings blessings of health and good fortune. Also, there is an increase in purity and happiness and prosperity in life. But if Shri Tulsi Chalisa is recited on the day of marriage, then one gets auspicious results.

Shri Tulsi Chalisa:

Doha||

Jai Jai Tulsi Bhagwati Satyavati Sukhanani.



Namo Namo Hari Preyasi Shri Vrinda Gun Khani..

Shri Hari Sheesh Birjini, Dehu Amar Var Amb.

jan chahe man tohi moh batana hai stamb..

Chaupai||

Dhanya Dhanya Shri Talsi Mata|

Mahima Agam sada Shruti gata||

Hari ke prand se tum pyari| Hari Hari kinho pap bhari||

Jab Prassann hai darshan dinhyo| tab kar jori vinay us kinyo||

Suni laksmi tulsi ki baani| dhinyo kadh pr aani||

Suni Tulsi Shri shrypo tohin thama| Krhu vaas tuhu Neechn dhama||

Divya Vachan hari tab kala| sun hu sumukhi jani hahu bihala||

It is believed that during the Karthik month, nature spreads fresh air to improve survival. So, if people worship Shri Tulsi she will bless them with long life and prosperity.

