This year Shrawan Purnima will be celebrated on August 22, 2021. Scroll down to know more about the auspicious festival of Sawan month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shrawan Purnima is the full moon day of the month of Shrawan (Sawan), which is the fifth month of the Hindu Lunar calendar. This day is considered auspicious according to Hindus as there are a number of celebrations that happen on this day with different names in different regions of the country.

It is also known as Kajari Purnima in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Nariyal Purnima in coastal areas and many more. This year Shrawan Purnima will be celebrated on August 22, 2021.

Shrawan Purnima 2021: Date and time





Purnima begins at 07:00 pm on Aug 21, 2021

Purnima ends at 05:31 pm on Aug 22, 2021

Sunrise 05:54 am

Sunset 06:53pm

Moonrise 07:10 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:26 am - 05:10am

Abhijit muhurat 11:58am - 12:50 am

Amrit muhurat 09:34am - 11:07am

Shrawan Purnima 2021: Significance

Shrawan Purnima is observed as Raksha Bandhan festival, which is a popular traditional Hindu festival. Sisters tie a thread, rakhi to her brother and pray for his prosperity, health and wellness. In return, the brother gives her gifts and promises to protect her always. Shrawan is a highly auspicious month. Many rituals like Upnayan sanskaar, Yagyopaveet sanskaar etc are performed on this day. Brahmans perform Shudhikaran rituals.

Shrawan Purnima 2021: Other names and celebrations

Kajari Purnima celebration is popular in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Women sow barley in pots, carry it on their head and drop it into any water body. They worship Goddess Bhagwati, sow wheat and pray for abundance crop and harvest.

Nariyal Purnima or Narali Purnima is observed in coastal provinces where devotees visit coast, worship sea and offer coconut to sea. Prayers of Lord Varuna are performed to save them from sea and water bodies. Sacred Amarnath Yatra which starts on Guru Purnima concludes on Shravan Purnima. Kanwariyas end their journey after offering water on Shivlingam.

Pavitropana in Gujrat is observed religiously, devotees offer water on Shivlingam, chant mantras, with the faith that they will be blessed with good fortune and their sins will be washed away.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal