New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shrawan month is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. This month is treated as very pious, since it is believed to be the month of Lord Shiva. Shrawan Amavasya is the no-moon day of Krishna paksha of the holy month Shrawan, therefore it is celebrated with great fervour. This year it will begin from August 8th, 2021.

Shrawan Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Amavasya tithi starts 7:11 pm on Aug 7th

Amavasya tithi ends 7:19 pm on Aug 8th

Shrawan Amavasya 2021: Significance and celebration

Shrawan amavasya symbolises the beginning of monsoon, welcoming the rains for a good harvest. It is also popular as Hariyali Amavasya or Shrawani Amavasya in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. It is celebrated as Chilalagi Amavasya in Orissa, Chukkala Amavasya in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Gatari Amavasya in Maharashtra. Though the rituals differ in different places but the spirit of celebration remains the same.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to get blessings for health, wealth and peace. Amavasya is a good time for offering oblation (pind daan) and Shraddh rituals. Members of the family perform Pitru Pujan and Pitru Tarpan to please their ancestors and also for the peaceful afterlife of their forefathers. A lot of people even worship plants and trees to show gratitude and to have an abundant amount of harvest..

Shrawan Amavasya 2021: Puja vidhi

Take an early bath, preferably in the holy river.

Offer arghyay to the Sun, and do tarpan (oblation) to ancestors.

Prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is performed together.

Offer red or pink flowers to Maa Parvati and yellow flowers to Lord Shiva.

Along with other mantras, mantra Om Gauri Shankaray namah is also recited.

Offer Kheer to dieties. One part of the offered kheer is distributed among poor and other part is fed to cows or other animals.

Devotees who observe fast take meals only once and fast is concluded in the evening.

Prayers are performed for the peace of departed souls.

Peepal tree is worshipped and parikrama around tree is done in order to fulfill one's wishes.

Planting trees is considered very auspicious amidst this season.

Feeding fish, ants is very beneficial.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal