By chanting certain mantras, offering prayers and performing abhishek during the month of Shrawan, Lord Shiva gets pleased and bless with hurdle-free, successful and a happy life. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shrawan is a very auspicious and sacred month as per Hindu scriptures. This is also a very important month of Chaturmas which has been dedicated to Lord Shiva. In this month people worship Mahadev and Maa Parvati for a prosperous and healthy life. Apart from observing fasts, devotees even donate food, clothes and other necessary things to the poor and needy. This is because charity holds a strong importance amidst the season.

Apart from that, maximum Hindu festivals begin from Sawan and many important ones fall during this month, making the period of July-August a very auspicious one. Therefore, properly performed puja and mantra recitation during this month are definitely very fruitful, devotees attain spiritual heights as well worldly gains.

Lord Shiva is the destroyer of negativity. By chanting certain mantras, offering prayers and performing abhishek during the month of Shrawan, Lord Shiva gets pleased and bless with hurdle-free, successful and a happy life. So, here we are with a list of mantras for all the zodiac signs right from Aries to Pisces. Take a look

Mantras according to your zodiac

1. Aries: Om Shivay Namah

2. Tauras: Om Havi Namah

3. Gemini: Om Anagh Namah

4. Cancer: Om Tarak Namah

5. Leo: Om Kapali Namah

6. Virgo: Om Vamdev Namah

7. Libra: Om Shrikanth Namah

8. Scorpio: Om Aj Namah

9. Sagittarius: Om Shitikanth Namah

10. Capricorn: Om Mrigpaani Namah

11. Aquarius: Om Avyay Namah

12. Pisces: Om Mahadevay Namah

What to do if you don't know your zodiac sign?

In case a person doesn't know his or her zodiac sign, they can recite the following mantra for dwadash Jyotirling.

Saurashtra Somnatham Ch Srisaile Mallikarjunam.

Ujjayinyan mahakalamonkaram mamleshwaram

Parlyana Vaidyanatham Cha Dakinyam Bhimashankaram.

Setubandhe tu rameshm nagesham darukavne॥

Varnasya Tu Vishvesham Tryambakam Gautamitee.

Himalaya tu kedaram ghushmesham cha pagoda.

Etani Jyotirlingani in the evening Pathenarah.

Saptjanamkritam papam smarane vinsayati

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal