New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced that no paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin.

"No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said in a statement as reported by news agency ANI.

Bharat Biotech issued the statement after they received feedback that certain immunization centres are recommending taking three paracetamols of 500 mg along with Covaxin for children. The vaccine maker said no such medication is recommended by the company. It should only be taken if recommended by a physician.

“Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20% of individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician," the official statement said.

Bharat Biotech also clarified that paracetamol is recommended with several other COVID-19 vaccines but it's not prescribed for Covaxin.

Meanwhile, the vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years with Covaxin has started in India. Currently, only Covaxin is being administered to eligible children even though Zydus Cadila's Zycov-D has also received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

“Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination,” Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday.

“Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha