Shikshak Diwas 2021: As Teachers' Day 2021 is just around the corner, here we have brought you the golden words of India's one of the greatest teachers:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A teacher, philosopher, India's second President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is the one who played an influential role in shaping the understanding of Hinduism in both India and the west. Also, with his golden words on education, he influenced several generations. He believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country and encouraged him to celebrate his birthday as Teachers' Day.

His journey from a small-town man to becoming India's second President inspires and teaches many. He was born in a Telugu speaking Niyoi Brahmin family in the Chittoor district. Radhakrishnan was introduced to Philosophy by his cousin, who graduated from the same subject, passed on his textbooks to him. Ever since then, there was no looking back for him and go on to write his bachelor's degree thesis on, "The Ethics of the Vedanta and its Metaphysical Presuppositions".

During his lifetime, Radhakrishnan was honoured with several high awards, including the Bharat Ratna, a knighthood in 1931 and honorary membership of the British Royal Order of Merit in 1963.

"Knowledge gives us power, love gives us the fullness."

"When we think we know we cease to learn.”

"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

"The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

"The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

"God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

"True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

"Religion is behavior and not mere belief."

“The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”

“Anubhavavasanameva vidya phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidya is anubhava.”

"It is not God that is worshipped but the authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."

“Discontent with the actual is the necessary precondition of every moral change and spiritual rebirth.”

"Love thy neighbours as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is an illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself."

"It takes centuries to make a little history; it takes centuries of history to make a tradition."

“The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.”

" All our world organisations will prove ineffective if the truth that love is stronger that hate does not inspire them."

"Teachers should be the best mind in the country."

"The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing."

"Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the Infinite."

