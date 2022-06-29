Shenaz Treasury Diagnosed With Prosopagnosia | Know Everything About This Face Blindness Disorder

Actor and Traveller Shenaz Treasury recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Prosopagnosia, also called face blindness, a cognitive disorder that makes a person unable of recognising the faces of people. "I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia 2. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together," she wrote in her Instagram story.

"It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces", Shenaz Treasury further added. Earlier, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt too confessed that he has a hard time remembering new people and recognising their faces, which is the main symptom of the Prosopagnosia disease.

What Is The Prosopagnosia Disease?

Prosopagnosia or face blindness is a brain disorder that makes a person unable to recognise faces. The disease is believed to be the result of abnormalities, damage, or impairment in the right fusiform gyrus, a fold in the brain that appears to coordinate the neural systems that control facial perception and memory.

However, people may suffer from minor, moderate, or severe prosopagnosia. People who suffer from minor prosopagnosia face a problem in identifying the faces of strangers or people they don't see often while those with moderate to severe face blindness have a hard time even recognising people they see regularly, including close friends and their family members.

What Causes The Disease?

While this disease may be caused due to a genetic link, the main causes of the disease include stroke, injury to the brain, or some neurodegenerative diseases. Notably, the disease is not caused by impaired vision, learning disabilities, or memory loss. It’s a specific problem with recognizing faces as opposed to a memory problem of failing to remember the person.

Is There Any Treatment?

There is no cure for the disease, however, treatment for the same helps people to find coping mechanisms to better identify individuals. During the treatment, one may learn to focus on other visual or verbal clues to identify a person including the colour of someone's hair, the height of the person, or their voice.