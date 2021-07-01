Goddess Sheetala is worshipped region-wise in different forms. In some temples, she is projected with Raktabati, who is the goddess of blood infections and 64 epidemics. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sheetala Ashtami is a festival that is observed to please Goddess Sheetala. She is the incarnation of the supreme Goddess Parvati. The special will take place in Ashadh month on July 2, 2021, on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna paksha.

Goddess Sheetala is worshipped region-wise in different forms. In some temples, she is projected with Raktabati, who is the goddess of blood infections and 64 epidemics, with Ghentu devata, who is the God of skin diseases, with Jwarasura demon, who causes fever, often worshipped with Oladevi, goddess of Cholera and other diseases.

Sheetala Ashtami 2021: Date and time

Ashtami tithi on July 2, 2021 is up to 01:58 pm

Sunrise 06:26 am

Sunset 06:18 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:49 am - 05:38 am

Amrit Sidhi Yog 06:26 am - 04:44 am on July 3, 2021.

Sheetala Ashtami 2021: Iconography

The Goddess rides a Donkey and is depicted with four hands. In one hand, she holds a broomstick to symbolise the process of purification, in another hand, there's a pot filled with pure and healing water, meanwhile, in her third hand, she holds some branches of medicinally valuable neem tree and in her fourth hand, the Goddess holds a dustpan to collect the germs destroyed by her.

Apart from this, her depiction varies from place to place, at some places she is depicted with eight hands, holding trident, broom, discus, a pot of holy water, branches of neem, scimitar, conch and a hand in blessing posture.

Sheetala Ashtami 2021: Significance

Sheetala means one who cools/calms down and as the name suggests, Goddess Sheetala saves devotees from Jwarasur that is fever. She sweeps off all the germs and collects them in the dustpan. She is the controller of various diseases like smallpox, measles, chickenpox, etc. Goddess is believed to protect her devotees from various epidemic diseases as well.

Sheetala Ashtami 2021: Legend

According to Skanda Purana, from the sacrificial fire ceremony performed by Gods, emerged Goddess Sheetala. On the very moment Jwarasura a demon was born from the sweat of Lord Shiva. Jwarasura was a demon to spread the diseases. Goddess Sheetala defeated Jwarasura and protected the world from diseases.

Sheetala Ashtami 2021: Puja vidhi

- Food is not advised to be cooked as people do not light fire on this day. They consume the food cooked a day before. This festival is also called Basoda as basi or stale food is taken.

- Before sunrise devotees take bath with cold water.

- Some devotees observe fast to seek blessings for good health and protection from diseases.

- Devotees decorate idols of Goddess with sandalwood and turmeric paste offer flowers and prasad. They visit temples also.

- Donation on this day is treated very auspicious.

- Devotees recite ' Sheetalashtak'

Sheetala Ashtami 2021: Mantra

VandehanSheetalaDevi Rasabhasththaandigambaraam,

Maarjaneekalashopetaan Soorpaalankrtamastakaam

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal