New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is the day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the Ekadashi vrat that falls in the Paush month of the Krishna Paksha is known as Shattila Ekadashi. To be noted, there are a total of twenty-four Ekadashis that takes place in a year. Every Ekadashi has a unique name according to the month they fall on.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Shattila Ekadashi falls in the month of January or February. And this time it will fall on the 11th day of the Paush month in Krishna Paksha. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they worship Lord Vishnu.

The meaning of the word Shattila means six tila (sesame), and on this day, the devotees use six different types of til (sesame) and they offer it to the Lord Vishnu. It is said that if a devotee offers six types of til (sesame) to the Lord Vishnu and keeps a day-long fast on this day they are blessed with utmost happiness and wealth.

When is Shattila Ekadashi?

Shattila Ekadashi will take place on February 7 this and the Vaishnava Shattila Ekadashi will be observed on February 8.

What is the tithi of Shattila Ekadashi?

The shubh tithi of Shattila Ekadashi will start at 6:26 AM on February 7 and will mark an end at 4:47 AM on February 8.

Significance and Puja Vidhi of Shattila Ekadashi

This day is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they also make donations to the needy. It is said that devotees should meditate on this day and they should even maintain celibacy.

On this day the consumption of onion, garlic, rice, alcohol, and tobacco is prohibited. The devotees also prepare a special prashad for Lord Vishnu on this day. The devotees also chant mantras like 'Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya' on this day and it is said that by chanting this mantra devotees get immense peace and satisfaction.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma