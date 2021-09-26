New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pitru Paksha is the period to pay homage to the deceased ancestors in Hindus. During this time, people perform puja and rituals for their family members who have died. It starts from the full moon time of Bhadrapad to Amavasya tithi of Ashwin month. Pitru paksha will commence from September 20th till October 6th,2021.

And tomorrow (September 27) is Shashthi Shraddha which is the sixth day of both the paksha (fortnight) Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksh of a Hindu Lunar month. Shashthi Shraddha are performed for the persons who died on the day of shashthi tithi of either of the two paksha.

Shashthi Shraddha is also known as Chhath Shraddha. This year Shashti Shraddha will fall on September 27th, 2021.

Note: There is confusion regarding the date for Shashthi Shraddha, some panchaang the shashthi tithi is on September 26th and according to some panchaang it is on September 27th.

Shashthi Shraddha 2021: Important timings

Kutup Muhurat - 11:48 am - 12:36pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:36 pm - 01:24 pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:24 pm - 03:49 pm

Shashthi Shraddha 2021: Significance

In religious scriptures like Matsya Purana, Garuda Purana, Agni Purana etc. detailed Shraddha rituals are specified. To offer peace to the departed souls pind- daan and tarpan rituals are performed.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas and muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. And then at the end, Shraddha Tarpan is done.

Shraddha on shashthi tithi is done for the family members who departed on shashthi tithi of either of the two lunar paksh with the belief that it will appease their souls. It is believed that they bless with peace and happiness.

Gaya, Prayag Sangam, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Rameshwaram are considered pilgrimage places for Shraddha rituals.

All the days of Pitru Paksha are considered inauspicious. Hindus have faith that by performing Shashthi Shraddha rituals they will be blessed by ancestors with happiness and prosperity, and also will get salvation.

Shashthi Shraddha 2021: Rituals

- To remember and pay homage to ancestors, Shraddha rituals are performed.

- Three previous generations of family are remembered and worshipped.

- Tarpan and pind- daan is done by a family member, preferably by the eldest male of the family.

- Shraddha rituals should be done during a suitable time.

- First offering of food is given to a cow, then to crow, the dog, and to ants. Then the food is served to Brahmins.

- Brahmins are offered clothes and dakshina.

- Some people observe fast.

- Prasad is distributed after rituals are performed during Aparahna i.e afternoon time.

- Donations and charity done on this day are very rewarding.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal