New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shashi Tharoor's profound statements with the use of his lexicon is nothing but exemplary. Confused? Well, we can understand. When the ace politician speaks or tweets one can barely understand until they open up a dictionary. Yes, we are talking about the ace politician, the MP of Indian National Congress party, Dr Shashi Tharoor.

If you are active on social media then you must be having an idea that Tharoor's tweets and orator skills can put any grammar nazi to shame. Therefore, on the politician's 65th birthday we bring you 5 lesser-known words from his vocabulary so that you can rodomontade in front of everyone. (Check the meaning of rodomontade below)

Farrago

This is one of the most famous words by Shashi Tharoor and whenever one hears or reads it they quickly associate the politician's old tweet with it. The meaning of Farrago is: a confused mixture

Webaqoof

Yes, it is almost what it sounds like and was invented by Tharoor himself. Webaqoof is the word that means "the one who believes every claim or allegation on the internet & social media must be true".

Rodomontade

Mentioned above, this word means 'boastful or inflated talk or behaviour'.

Snollygoster

Snollygoster means 'A politician who is guided by personal advantage rather than by consistent, respectable principles. Well, politics is full of many 'Snollygosters'. Right?

Puerile

Childish, silly and immature is the meaning of the word Puerile. Wow! We could not have guessed this one.

So guys, which out of them all are you going use next? And which one did you find the most difficult one? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal