Shardiya Navratri 2022: Easy-To-Make Recipes You Can Try At Home

NAVRATRI, the auspicious Hindu festival, is just around the corner. It is a festival which spans over nine nights. It is devoted to Maa Durga and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The festival, Navratri, falls twice a year but the most celebrated arrives in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin, which arrives in the Gregorian months of September and October. The Navratri celebrated in the month of September-October is known as 'Shardiya Navratri.'

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees observe fast as a part of the festival rituals. Only certain food items can be consumed during the nine days of the festival. All you need is a vrat recipe that is tasty and easy to make. Therefore, we have brought you some easy-to-make Navratri food recipes that will keep you full of energy throughout the day and can be made in 30-45 minutes.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

One of the most popular and easy-to-make vrat recipes for Navaratri si Sabudana Khichdi. It is made with sabudana, boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts and a few spices.

Ingredients of Sabudana Khichdi:

1 cup Sabudana (sago)

1/2 cup Roasted peanuts

2 tbsp Ghee/Oil

1 tbsp Jeera (cumin seeds)

3-4 Sabtu Laal Mirch (whole dried red pepper)

1 curry leave

2 tbsp Sendha Namak (rock salt)

1 tbsp Chilli powder

1 tbsp Coriander leaves

1 tbsp Green chillies (chopped)

1 tbsp Lemon juice

How to make Sabudana Khichdi:

The first step includes washing the sabudana till the water appears clear. Now, soak it in water to about 3 cm/ 1 1/2" above it, for about an hour.

Now drain the water, and spread over a thick cloth for around 1 hour. The water needs to drain properly, otherwise, sabudana will stick together in lumps when cooked.

Now, mix the sabudana, roasted peanuts, Laal Mirch and curry leaves. Mix it until it is coated well with the mixture.

In the next step, heat ghee in a pan, add jeera, laal mirch and curry leaves. When Mirchi darkens, add sabudana mixture and keep it on a low flame until cooked properly.

Take it off the heat and add lemon juice and mix well. Garnish the sabudana khichdi with coriander leaves and green chillies. Serve hot.

2. Vrat Aloo

The traditional and quick-to-make vrat aloo is among the most popular Navratri recipes. The recipe of vrat aloo will keep you full throughout the day and will nourish your taste buds as well.

Ingredients of Vrat Aloo:

4-5 Potatoes

1/2 cup Roasted peanuts

1 tbsp chopped Green chillies

4-5 Curry leaves

1 tbsp Oil or ghee

1 tbsp Cumin seeds (jeera)

1 tbsp Rock salt

1 tbsp Coriander leaves

1 tbsp Lemon juice

1/2 tbsp Red chilli powder

How to make Vrat Aloo:

Wash and boil 4-5 potatoes (take potatoes according to the number of people). Do not overcook the potatoes.

Once boiled, cut them into square pieces and keep them aside.

Heat oil/ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds to it. Once the cumin seeds turn black, add chopped green chillies and curry leaves into the pan.

Then put the sliced potatoes and rock salt and mix well. Saute for 2-3 minutes till the potatoes get crispy.

Now, add roasted peanuts into it and saute for another minute. Switch off the flame, and add lemon juice for flavour and coriander leaves for garnishing. Serve hot.

3. Kuttu Ki Puri

This dish is simple to make and tastes exactly like regular puris. To make kuttu ki puri, you have to use buckwheat flour which is also known as kuttu ka atta. You can enjoy this kuttu ki puri recipe with spicy vrat aloo which is an amazing delight.

Ingredients of Kuttu ki Puri:

2 cup Buckwheat flour

4 medium-sized boiled potatoes

1/2 tbsp Rock salt (sendha namak)

1/2 tbsp Black pepper

1 1/2 cup Oil/ghee

How to make kuttu ki puri:

Boil 4 medium-sized potatoes and mash them. Now mix rock salt, black pepper powder and mashed potatoes into a smooth dough with buckwheat flour.

Make small balls of dough and roll each into small circles. Heat ghee/oil in a pan.

Fry each puri until it turns golden brown from both sides. Serve hot with hot vrat aloo.

4. Banana Walnut Lassi

A creamy yoghurt drink with banana, walnuts and honey will make your fasting more easy and more fun. This sweet beverage can be easily and quickly made at home and can be consumed during Navratris.

Ingredients of Banana Walnut Lassi

1 cup Low-fat yoghurt

1/2 Banana

3-4 Walnuts (can also use Brazil nuts, Hazelnuts, Almonds or Pine nuts)

1 tbsp mix of Flax seeds and Sesame seeds

1-2 tbsp Honey

How to make Banana Walnut Lassi:

Pour yoghurt into a food processor and blend well. Now add a mixture of flax and sesame seeds, walnuts, honey and bananas into it.

Blend the entire mixture until smooth and creamy. You can garnish it with some chopped walnuts.

Your Banana Walnut Lassi is ready. Transfer into a glass and serve.