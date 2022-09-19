Shardiya Navratri 2022: Know The Do's And Don'ts During Nine Days Of Navratri

Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. It is one of the most revered Hindu festivals that spans over nine nights. The festival, Navratri, falls twice or four times a year but the most celebrated arrives in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. The Navratri celebrated in October is known as 'Shardiya Navratri'. This year Navratri is commencing on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and will end on October 5 with Vijay Dashmi and Durga Visarjan.

The festival is connected with the notable battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasur to commemorate the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious festival, know the Do's and Don't that the devotees should follow during these nine days.

Shardiya Navratri 2022:Do's

1. Light an Akhand Deepak consecutively on all days of Navratri.

2. Do Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana on the first day of Navratri as it is considered one of the most essential rituals of the festival.

3. Remember to take all the puja essentials such as gangajal, coconut, red dupatta, roli, moli, Ashok leaves, durva, fruits, tulsi, dry fruits, cloves, sweets, rice, desi ghee, incense sticks, camphor, cardamom and bhel Patra.

4. One can chant Durga Saptshati Paath in Navratri. Ask for forgiveness at the end of your puja.

5. It is advised to wear red clothes during the puja. The red colour is considered to be very auspicious for the festival pujas.

6. It is suggested to offer the Prasad of the Goddess to small girls before eating it.

Shardiya Navratri 2022:Don'ts

1. Onion and garlic, being tamasic in nature are implied to be harmful to the body and the mind. One must follow a sattvic diet during these nine days.

2. Non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited during Navratri. People who don't observe proper fasting should also stay away from non-vegetarian food during the festival. One should also avoid alcohol and tobacco during this festival.

3. Devotees who are keeping fasts should also avoid consuming legumes, lentils, rice, flour, corn flour, whole wheat and semolina(Rava).

4. Cutting your nails and hair during the Navratri is strictly prohibited. It is believed that doing this enrages the Goddess and one has to face the repercussions.

5. According to Vishnu Puran, one must avoid sleeping in the afternoon while observing the fast. By sleeping in the afternoon during the festival, it is believed that all the good karma attained from fasting goes null and void.

6. People observing fast during this festival should avoid using leather-made products such as wallets, belts and shoes.

7. Avoid any sort of disagreements or fights during these nine days. A peaceful home attracts happiness and prosperity.