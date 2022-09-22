Shardiya Navratri 2022: Keep These Things In Mind During This Nine-Day Festival

NAVRATRI, being an auspicious and most awaited Hindu festival, is around the corner. It is a nine-day festival in which devotees worship nine different forms of Maa Durga. This year Shardiya Navratri will commemorate on September 26. With the ongoing preparations of the festival, one should also keep in mind some things that are abstained during the nine-day-long festival. Certain precautions should be taken.

Read below some things that you should keep in mind during the festival:

1. Consumption of Non-vegetarian food

One should abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food during Navratri. Non-veg is strictly prohibited during the auspicious festival. People who don't even keep fast should also stay away from eating non-vegetarian food. Apart from non-vegetarian food, one should keep away from the use of onion and garlic during Navratri.

2. Keep the Akhand Jyot lit

During Navratri, an Akhand Jyot is lit in front of the Goddess Durga. The jyot should be continuously lit for nine days of the Navratri festival. One should take care of the Jyot and make sure that it is lit all the time.

3. Keep a check on your sleep time

According to Vishnu Puran, one should avoid sleeping in the afternoon during the festival. By sleeping in the afternoon during the festival, it is believed that all the good karma attained from fasting goes null and void.

4. Avoid haircuts

Devotees observing fast in Navratri should avoid getting haircuts or a shave during the nine days. Cutting your nails and hair during Navratri is strictly prohibited. It is believed that doing so enrages the Goddess and one has to face her wrath.

5. Slicing Lemons

Cutting or slicing lemon during Navratris is considered inauspicious. Devotees fasting during the festival should take special care of avoiding the same.

6. Do not starve yourself

The devotees fasting during the festival should not starve themselves the whole day. It is important to take care of your health. You can have small and frequent meals at regular time intervals. Make sure to eat fast-friendly food items.

7. Do not stitch on the knitting

One should be aware and not stitch or knit anything during Navratri because it is considered unfortunate. The piercings are done while stitching attracts Raja-Tama waves from the atmosphere.