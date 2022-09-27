Shardiya Navratri 2022: Check the List of Food Items Consumed During Fast and Their Health Benefits

NAVRATRI is a nine-day-long festival celebrated by Hindu devotees across the country. This festival is celebrated by worshipping the nine avatars of Maa Durga also known as Navdurga. This festival falls four times a year but is celebrated only twice, once in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin and the second time in the Gregorian month of September and October. The Navratri celebrated in the month of September-October is popularly known as 'Shardiya Navratri.'

In the nine days of this festival, devotees observe fasts as a ritual for seeking blessings of nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Read below to know the health benefits of some food items consumed during Navratri.

1. Buckwheat Flour

Buckwheat flour, also known as kuttu ka atta, is a highly nutritious whole grain which helps in improving heart health, promotes weight loss and manages diabetes. According to the American Heart Association, buckwheat is a good source of fiber, its dietary fibers help in improving cholesterol levels, and lower the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, strokes and obesity.

2. Sabudana

Sabudana is used widely for Navratri fasting. It is high in starches and simple sugars which quickly help in producing glucose for the body's energy demands. Because sabudana is gluten-free and can be a substitute for wheat. It is high in potassium content which can help in regulating the blood flow of your body. The food item also compromises antioxidants which can conceal fine lines and wrinkles and boost collagen and maintain smooth skin.

3. Water Chestnut

Used widely in the Navratri festival, water chestnuts are an amazing source of antioxidants that help the body's immune system fight free radicals. They are a good source of fiber and are low in calories. It satisfies your thirst and promotes salivation.

4. Rock Salt

Rock salt, also known as Sendha namak is widely used for preparing fast-friendly dishes during the Navratri festival. It is loaded with sodium chloride and other different micronutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and cobalt. Rock salt acts as a magical home remedy for digestive problems such as constipation, heartburn, stomach pain and bloating. It stimulates your body's metabolism to improve body functions. It is also rich in Vitamin K which helps to strengthen your bones and boosts your immunity.

5. Rajgira Flour

Rajgira flour is healthy as well as amazing for your taste buds. It is gluten-free, rich in protein and tastes just like regular flour. It is one of the richest sources of calcium and decreases the risk of calcium deficiencies in individuals. It also helps in weight loss.