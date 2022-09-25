Shardiya Navratri 2022: Check Date, Auspicious Time, Puja Vidhi To Worship Maa Shailputri

The nine-day festival of Navratri is just around the corner and people across the country are filled with enthusiasm and zeal. The festival of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga and during these nine days, people worship nine-different avatars of the Goddess. This year the festival is set to start tomorrow (September 26) and will come to an end on October 5.

The Pratipada Tithi marks the arrival of the Goddess Durga and is also day 1 one Navratri/ On day 1 of the festival, Mata Shailputri is worshipped. She is also known as Hemavati and Parvati.

Significance

It is believed that after the self-immolation Goddess Sati was born as Shailputri to King Himalaya. The word Shailputri is derived from two words - Shail meaning mountain and Putri meaning daughter, daughter of mountains.

The nine-day festival begins with Ghatsthapna. This is one of the most significant rituals during the festival.

Kalash or Ghatsthapna date and time :

The Ghatsthapna will be done on September 26. The auspicious time to conduct the ritual is from 06:11 AM to 07:51 AM.

Ghatsthapna Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM.

Navratri 2022 Pratipada Tithi -- The Tithi will begin at 03:23 AM on September 26, 2022, and will come to end at 03:08 AM on Sep 27, 2022.

Goddess Shailputri Puja Mantra and Prathana:

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam

Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim

Shailputri Navratri 2022: Puja Vidhi

The ritual begins with Ghatsthapna. Seeds of Navadhanya are swon in a shallow clay pan along with mud.

Now, fill the Kailasha with water and put Akshat, supari, and durba grass in the Kalash

Around the neck of the Kalash, five mango leaves are kept and are covered with dried coconut

A Deepak of ghee is lighted

Recitation of Durga Saptshati

Aarti and bhog are offered twice a day