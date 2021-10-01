New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shardiya Navratri 2021 is one of the important festivals for Hindus as, during this event, nine forms of Goddess Durga is worshipped. The word Navratri is derived from Sanskrit, ‘Nava’ means nine and ‘Ratris’ mean Night. This festival is celebrated in Ashwin, a Hindu month after the Mahalaya Amavasya.

The auspicious occasion will commence on October 7 and will conclude on October 15. During these days, devotees worship nine forms of Goddess and observe a day-long fast. On the last day of Navratri, devotees conclude the auspicious days by performing Kanya pujan.

As the festival is a few days away, we have brought you details regarding shubh timings, puja vidhi and mantras to worship Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri 2021: Shubh Timings

The festivities start with Kalash Sthapana, also known as Ghatasthapana and taking a vow of observing a day-long fast for nine days.

Shubh Muhurat for Kalash Sthapana: 3:33 pm to 5:05 pm

Shubh Muhurat for Puja: 9:33 am to 11:31 am

Shardiya Navratri 2021: How to perform Kalash Sthapana

- Wake up early in the morning on October 7, bath and wear clean clothes.

- Place the Kalash in the puja ghar of your house and ties a sacred thread on the neck of the earthen pot.

- Fill the Kalash with a layer of soil and grain seeds.

- In another Kalash fill it up with holy water and then add supari, scent, akshat, durva grass and coins.

- Now, keep a coconut on the mouth of the Kalash and decorate it with leaves.

- Chant mantras and request Goddess Durga to accept and reside in the Kalash for nine days.

Shardiya Navratri 2021: Puja Vidhi of Kalash Sthapana

- Offer flowers, fruits, dhoop and Diya to Kalash.

- Read Devi Mahatmyaham and chant holy mantras.

