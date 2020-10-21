Sharada Navratri Day 6 Maa Katyayani: Katyayani Devi is referred as the presiding deity of Brajmandal and is worshiped by Gopiya and Gwala's. People across the country follow this practice. To celebrate the sixth-day of Navratri by sharing wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People worship Goddess Durga during a nine-day festival across the country. According to Amarakosh, Katyayani is another name of Goddess Parvati. Mata Katyayani is worshiped on the sixth day of Navratri. The Goddess, upon the call of her devotees, removes their sufferings and blesses them with happiness and joy. It is believed that Goddess Katyayani takes away all troubles and suffering of her devotees. To celebrate the sixth-day of the festival, share wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status with your family and loved ones.

Navratri Wishes and Greetings:

1. May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be with you. Wishing you happiness! Happy Navratri!

2. As these nights are filled with colorful garba and dandiya dances I hope you enjoy this Navratri festival! May the joy of time seep into the whole year. Have an auspicious Navratri.

3. May the great goddess Maa Durga bless you generously this Navratri and bring you all you pray for and more. Have an auspicious Navratri.

4. Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

5. Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives.

Navratri Quotes:

1. "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

2. "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."



3. "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

4. "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

5. "Maa Skandmata ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein."

Navratri Messages:

1. May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. Hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

2. Maa Durge, Maa Ambe, Maa Jagdambe, Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla, Maa Vaishnao, Maa Chandi, Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey.. JAI MATA DI!!

3. May Goddess Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings, Happy Navratri!

4. If you start your day and finish your day with a sincere prayer to the great goddess Maa Durga, everything will go well. May you have an auspicious Navratri.

5. The very best wishes for a joyous Navratri with lots joy, happiness, peace, prayer and prosperity during these auspicious days. Jai Maa Durga! Have an auspicious Navratri.

Posted By: Srishti Goel