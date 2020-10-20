Sharada Navratri Day 5 Maa Skandmata: Wishes, quotes, messages greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on this auspicious day

Sharada Navratri Day 5 Maa Skandmata: Sharada Navaratri occurs in the month of Ashvin (September/October) according to the Hindu calendar. During this nine-day long festival, people offer fruits, flowers and different kinds of Prasad to Goddess Durga.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is a nine-day long festival that is celebrated across the country with a lot of delight and gusto. The entire festival is dedicated to the nine forms of the goddess Durga. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. On the last day, people do visarjan (immerse the idol Maa Durga in a pond/ river).

On the fifth day, Goddess Skandmata is worshiped and people offer fruits, milk, flowers and different kinds of Prasad to the Goddess to please her. Celebrate this auspicious day by sharing wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status with your family and closed ones.

Wishes and Messages:

1. Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri 2020 and hope we emerge stronger from the pandemic

2. May this Navratri bring happiness in your life. May hatred be far apart from your life. Happy Navratri.

3. May you have a very Happy Navratri. I hope you have the best pooja and celebrations in life this year.

4. May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you the strength, wisdom and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri.

5. May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities-power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Jai Mata Di

Quotes:

1. "Maa Skandmata ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein."

2. "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

3. "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

4. "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

5. "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

Greetings:

1. Happy Navratri to you and your family. May the nine days of Navratri light up your lives with love, laughter and positivity.

2. May the great goddess Maa Durga bless you generously this Navratri and bring you all you pray for and more. Have an auspicious Navratri.

3. May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri to you!

4. May this Navratri brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

5. May This Navratri Durga Maa Bless You And Your Family With Good Health, Happiness, And Prosperity.

Sharada Navratri Day 5 Maa Skandmata: Wishes, quotes, messages greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on this auspicious day



Posted By: Srishti Goel