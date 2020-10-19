Sharada Navratri Day 4 Maa Kushmanda: The day 2 of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. On this day, share wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status with your loved ones.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated across India with much enthusiasm and fervour. Every day we pay obeisance to different avatars of Goddess Durga. It is also a celebration of feminine power and epitomises Shakti. "Prathaman Shaliputricha dwitiyam brahmacharini, tritiyan chandraghanteti, Kushmandeti chaturthkam, panchaman skandamteti, shashtham katyayaniticha spatmam kalratricha, mahagauriti chashtamam navmam sidhidatricha navdurga parakirtitah,".

These are the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga mentioned in Durga Kavach stotra. The nine avatars of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. So, to celebrate the fourth day of Navratri, share these wishes, greetings, messages, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status with your family and friends.

Wishes and Messages:

1. May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival will be great for you!

2. Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss, and happiness, Of this auspicious festival of Maa Kushmanda stay with you, not just for these nine days, but forever. Happy Sharad Navratri 2020!

3. This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Navratri!

4. May the goddess Kushmanda to give you all gifts of life, gifts of joy, gifts of happiness, gifts of friendship, gifts of love and all other gifts you want to have in your life. Happy Navratri!!

5. "Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family"

Quotes:

1. "Jagat paalan haar hai Maa,mukti ka dham hai Maa. hamari bakti ke adhar hai Maa,ham sab ki raksha ki avatar hai Maa."

2. "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

3. "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

4. "Maa Kushmanda ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein."

5. "Goddess Kushmanda brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

Greetings:

1. May Maa Kushmanda light up the hope of happy times and your year becomes full of smiles. Happy Navratri!

2. May this Navratas bring you new success, happiness and love!

3. May the choicest blessings of Maa Kushmanda bring happiness, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri!

4.This Navratri, may Goddess Kushmanda bless you with all that you have dreamt of. Jai Mata Di

5. Cherish new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Durga at home. Happy Navratri!

