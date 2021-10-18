New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Purnima is the marking of the end of the monsoon season, this festival is considered as a harvest festival. It falls on the Purnima Tithi, the full moon day of Ashvin month of the Hindu Lunar calendar. This time it will be observed on October 19, 2021, Tuesday.

Sharad Purnima is also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navana Purnima and Kaumudi Purnima also. On this day divine pairs are worshipped, such as Radha Krishna, Shiv Parvati, Lakshmi Narayana.

Devotees have faith that on this day Goddess Lakshmi descends on the earth and bestows with her divine blessings.

Sharad Purnima 2021: Date and time

Purnima tithi begins October 19 at 19:03

Purnima tithi ends October 20 at 20:26

Uttara Bhadrapad Nakshatra up to 12:13

Moonrise 17:20

Sunrise 06:24

Sunset 17:47

Sharad Purnima 2021: Significance

It is the most auspicious Purnima among all Purnimas observed during the year. Lord Krishna was born with sixteen kalas, he is worshipped as full incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that on Sharad Purnima the moon comes out with all sixteen kalas and moon rays with healing properties heal the soul and body of human beings. Moon rays drip nectar. Rice Kheer is left in the moon light for whole night and it is distributed as prasad in the morning. Astrological belief is that moon on this day is closest to earth and its rays are beneficial for all.

In Gujarat, it is called Sharad Poonam and Garba is played in many places. In Braj it is called Raas Purnima, it is believed that on this day Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas, a dance of divine love. The significance of Sharad Purnima is given in Brahma Purana, Skanda Purana, Linga Purana etc.

Sharad Purnima 2021: Rituals

- Devotees wake up early, take bath and clean and decorate the worship place.

- Idols are worn preferably white dresses.

- Devotees observe fast.

- Lord Lakshmi Narayan is worshipped. Lord Krishna and Satyanarayan Dev are also worshipped.

- Devotees recite katha of Sharad Purnima. Satyanarayan katha is also recited.



- White flowers , Tulsi leaves, Banana and other fruits, Kheer are offered. Charanamrit made of milk, curd, honey, sugar, dry fruits is a part of prasad.

- Aarti is performed.

- In Odisha, unmarried girls observe fast to get a suitable groom.

- On Sharad Purnima, they welcome Sun God in the morning with a coconut-leaf-made-vessel called kula, filled with fried paddy and seven fruits, coconut, banana, cucumber, betel nut, sugar cane and guava.

- In the night arghyay is offered to Moon. Aarti is performed and prasad is distributed.

