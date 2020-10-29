Sharad Purnima 2020: To seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva, devotees observe fast on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha Nakshatra of the Ashwin month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Purnima or Kojagiri Purnima is being celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month (According to the Hindu lunar calendar). This year, the devotees will observe the fast on October 31 (According to the Gregorian calendar). It is believed that Sharad Purnima is a combination of 16 kalas, which can grant a human being perfect qualities.

On this day, devotees worship Moon to please Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi revolves around the orbit of the Earth on the night of Sharad Purnima and bless people with peace and prosperity. Here are some wishes, messages, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook Status to share with friends and family

Wishes

1. Aasha Hai Ki Sharad poornima Ka Utsav De Aapako jeevan Mein khushahaali Aur samrddhi. Lekar Aae Yah Din Ma Lakshmi Ka Aasheervaad Aur Pyaar, Bahut Bahut Shubh Ho Aapake Lie Yah tyohaar..Happy sharad purnima

2. On the night of the Full moon ie. Poornima 2020, Goddess Laxmi will come and will ask you Kojagiri and will give you blessings and property to you and your family.

4. Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you, may Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness!

Messages

1. Moon’s coldness, goodness, softness,Generosity, love and youBe provided to your family. Happy sharad purnima

2. May the Blessing Moon Today. Make your Mind Peaceful, May the Showers of happiness. Comes to U in the form of

3. Sharad poornima Ka Chaand Sabase Sundar Hota Hai, Aur Sabase Jyaada aasheervaad Deta Hai. Aasha Hai Is Raat Aap sabhi Par, chandrama Ka bharapoor Aasheervaad barase..Happy sharad purnima

Greetings

2. May the blessing moon today make your mind peaceful, May the showers of happiness comes to you in the form of heavenly rays of moon Accept My Wishes of Kojagiri Poornima.

Posted By: Srishti Goel