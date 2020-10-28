New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima falls in every fifteen days according to the Hindu lunar calendar and in the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, it is called Sharad Purnima or Aswin Purnima. To celebrate the sighting of the full moon and to seek the energy from moonlight people observe fast on this day. According to Vedic Astrology, this is the only day in the whole year, when the Moon is full of its 16 virtues and the rays that it showers the world with are considered equivalent to Elixir. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva. They also prepare kheer and leave it in the moonlight.

Puja Vidhi

1. On Sharad Purnima, one should worship the presiding deity.

2. After worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi, light a lamp of ghee and worship them with a flower etc.

3. Brahmins should be given Kheer. food and offer money for Dakshina.

4. This fast is specially done to attain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, wealth and health increased.

5. Food should be taken only after keeping it in the moonlight overnight.

6. Devotees distribute the kheer in the temple as prasad. It is believed that on this day, the moonlight brings amrit.

7. On the occasion of Sharad Purnima, devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga and other holy rivers. After bathing and meditation, people distribute clothes, food and gifts at the Ganga Ghats.

Benefits of Moonlight on Kheer

According to several studies and doctors', the season gets changed from the Sharad Purnima in Northern and Central India. So, it is advised to drink sweet syrup for the purification of the stomach. Also, on this day, the moon comes closer to Earth and its rays help to reduce negative energies. That is why people keep a milk-based sweet under the moonlight and take it as a prasad in the morning.

Ashwin Purnima Shubh Muhurat time:

Full moon start: October 30, 2020 at 17:47:55

Full moon ends: October 31, 2020 at 20:21:07

Vrat Katha

Once, there were three daughters to a villager and all three of them used to observe fast on full moon day. But, the youngest daughter used to observe only ha;f day fast. So, after some time her son died because of her sins and she called her elder sister to relieve her pain. When her elder sister saw the boy and touched her, he started crying. The youngest girl got shocked to see the magic and said that your devotion brings back my son. After that, people understood the power of full moon day.

Posted By: Srishti Goel