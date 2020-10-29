Sharad Purnima 2020 Do’s and Don’ts: To mark Sharad Purnima devotees observe fast and please Goddess Lakshmi. Here is the importance of moonlight on Sharad Purnima.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Purnima is celebrated to mark the full moon night of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month. This year it is being celebrated on Saturday (October 30). However, it will be concluded on the evening of October 31. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva. People make milk pudding or kheer and place it under moonlight overnight. Then, it is distributed among the family members as prasad. Read on to know the importance of moonlight, do's and don'ts on full moon day.

Importance of Moon

We all worship the sun because of its phenomenal benefits to the human body. Likewise, the moon has a lot of things stored for us. It is believed that on the Shukla Paksha Purnima (Sharad Purnima), Moon is closest to the Earth and its rays release many useful elements. It releases Vitamin D, Mood-boosting Endorphins, Nitric Oxide- helps to lower blood pressure. Also, moonlight has been beneficial for women for a long time. A researcher- Dr Christine Northrup revealed in her studies that stress is the major factor for issues related to fertility, menstrual cycle and miscarriage and the moonlight plays a pivotal role in regulating this. The moon rays also boost mental and physical health and raise happiness and positivity

Do's on Full Moon Day

The importance of moonlight on Sharad Purnima is raised by consuming Kheer in a silver vessel under the light of the moon on this night. It drives away all physical problems and pains.

There is also a tradition to practice passing a thread in the needle that is used to stitch clothes. While trying to put a thread in the needle, one has to look towards the moon. When direct light of the moon falls in the eye, it raises the brightness of the retina.

Sharad Purnima moonlight rays also reduce the pain of asthma patients. It is believed that when the moonlight rays of Sharad Purnima falls on the navel of a pregnant woman, the feotus gets healthier.

Dont's on Full Moon Day

On this day, people should not keep anything spicy in the moonlight. It is unhealthy to eat hot and spicy in the presence of the Moon. It is advised to keep anything sweet in the moonlight.

On this day, one should try to avoid non-devotional activities. Instead, try to practice fast and involve in Satsang that makes your body healthy, your mind happy and your intellect bright.

Posted By: Srishti Goel