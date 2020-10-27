New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Purnima, which is also known as Kojagari Purnima, Navanna Purnima, Kaumudi Purnima, and Ashwin Poornima in the different parts of the country, is celebrated on the sighting of the full moon on the Shukla Paksha date of the Ashwin month. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva to seek their blessing. This time, the sull moon is sighting on October 30, 2020. Across the different parts of the nation, unmarried girls observe the fast of Sharad Purnima to please Lord Vishnu and to get a suitable groom.

Day, Date and Time

This year, Sharad Purnima date will start on 30 October from 5:45 am and Sharad Purnima will be concluded on October 31 at 08:18 pm. That means, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Sharad Purnima will start this Friday and will be concluded on Saturday. However, there is a Significance of Night puja during Sharad Purnima, so the Shubh Muhurat will start from 11:30 pm (October 30) and will end at 1 am (October 31).

Significance

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi takes a round on the Earth's orbit on the night of Sharad Purnima. It is also said that on this day Goddess relieves her devotees from mental problems. Also, those who awaken on the night of Sharad Purnima get improvement in both health and wealth. Earlier, people used to celebrate this day as the birthday of Goddess Lakshami. On this day, the moon and Earth come very close to each other and the rays of the moon shower lots of benefits on the human body and soul.

How to celebrate Sharad Purnima

On this day, devotees prepare rice kheer and sweet pudding and keep it under the moonlight. The next day, the kheer is distributed among the family members as prasad. It is believed that the kheer or the sweet pudding gets blessed by keeping under the moonlight overnight. In the Brij region, Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima, It is believed that Lord Krishna himself perform dance widely known as Maha-Raas. In the morning, people made a 'kula' (earthen pot) and fill it with coconut, betel nut, sugarcane, guava and other fruits. Then, people recite aarti of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshami.

