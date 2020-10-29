Sharad Purnima 2020: Sharad Purnima will begin on the evening of October 31 and will conclude on October 31. Here's all you need to know about this auspicious day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagara, Kojagiri, Kojagari Purnima and Kumar Purnima which is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month of the Hindu lunar calendar. On this day, Moon gets closest to the Earth and its rays have several curative properties that nourish the body and soul. To get the benefits of the moon rays, people pray to Goddess Durga, prepare Kheer and sit under the moonlight. Read on to know the importance of moonlight, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Puja Katha and everything else you need to know.

Muhurat of Sharad Purnima 2020:

Full moon date starts - October 30, 2020 at 17:45 pm

Full moon date ends - October 31, 2020 at 20:18 pm

Puja Vidhi

1. On this day, devotees wake up in the Brahma Muhurta. Also, take bath in a holy river. However, bathing in the river is not possible due to coronavirus. In such a situation, devotees can sprinkle some Ganga water on themselves.

2. Then put a red cloth on a place of worship. Install the idol of Maa Lakshmi on it.

3. Offer red flowers, naivedya, perfumes, clothes, jewelery, and other adornments to the Devi.

4. Offer prayer to Goddess Lakshmi. Then offer flowers, incense (incense sticks), lamps (lamps), naivedya, betel nut, dakshina etc.

5. After this, chant Lakshmi mantras and recite Lakshmi Chalisa. Also sing Aarti of Maa Lakshmi.

6. Now, offer Kheer to the Goddess Lakshmi.

7. On this day, donate to a Brahmin according to your strength.

8. Make kheer from cow's milk. Offer Kheer to Goddess Lakshmi at midnight. Then, distribute it as Prasad.

9. Do listen to the story of Sharad Purnima during worship.

10. Place water in a pot and fill wheat in a glass. Keep roli and rice in it.

Then worship the Kalash and offer Dakshina. Along with Mother Lakshmi, worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Karthikeya.

Preparation of Kheer

As per Hindu scriptures, Kheer made on Sharad Purnima is not just a delicacy, it is divine medicine. It should be made from cow's milk and Ganga's water. If possible, try to make these puddings (Milk and Rice) in a silver vessel. The texts describe rice as the food of the gods. Mahalakshmi is also pleased with rice. In addition, saffron, cow's ghee and other types of dry fruits should also be used in this kheer. If possible, it should be made only in the light of the moon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel