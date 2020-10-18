Sharad Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta is known as the protector and she carries varieties of weapons so that she could fight with the negativity and evilness.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious festival of Navratri began on October 17 and the third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. Navratri celebrates the nine avatars of the goddess Durga and each day is dedicated to one of the avatars of goddess Durga. These nine days are dedicated to women and is celebrated to recall the power of different facets of being a woman.

Chandraghanta is one of the nine forms of Maa Durga. Maa Chandraghanta carries a crescent-shaped bell crown on her head and thus she is known as Chandraghanta. The goddess Durga has a third eye on her forehead that she opens only at the time of war. Maa Chandraghanta is known as the protector and she carries varieties of weapons so that she could fight with the negativity and evilness.

She is also known as the Dashabhuja dharini, or the one with ten hands, the Goddess is seen mounted on a tiger. She holds a trident (trishul), a mace (gada), a sword (talwar), a pitcher (kamandal) on the left side and a lotus, a bow, an arrow and Japa mala in the right. She holds the vara mudra and the Abhaya mudra in the other two hands, respectively.

Shubh Mahurat

Date: October 19th, 2020

Day: Monday

Sunrise: 06:24

Sunset: 17:47

Katha of Maa Chandraghanta

The story of Maa Chandraghanta starts at a very tragic note as she tried to kill herself by jumping in the yagna. However, in her next birth, she was born to the Himalayas and her parents were Himavan and Mena. In this birth, she got married to Lord Shiva. It is said that Lord Shiva came in a bizarre style to marry her and his body was covered with ashes and numerous snakes. Moreover, he came along with ghosts, old sages and ghouls. Observing this, Maa Parvati's parents and relatives were completely stunned. To come out of this embarrassing situation, mother Parvati took the furious form of Maa Chandraghanta. Maa Chandraghanta worshipped Lord Shiva and requested him to take the form of a charming prince. Appeased by Maa Chandraghanta, Lord Shiva disguised himself as a prince and also changed his procession.

The name Chandraghanta is derived from two Hindi words, Chandra and Ghanta. In Hindi language, Chandra means ‘the Moon’ and ghanta means a ‘bell’.

Puja Vidhi to be followed on Day 3 of Navratri

Begin the Pooja by lighting the Diya and incense flowers if possible Jasmine (Pushpa), Dhoopa, oil lamp (Deepa) and Naivedhya (food). You may offer kheer bhog to Maa Cahndraghanta. hen offer fruits, a whole coconut, bananas, paan and supari, haldi and kumkum. Offer all these one after the other.

Mantras to be chanted on Day 3 of Navratri

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah

Pindaja Pravararudha Chandakopastrakairyuta

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita? Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

