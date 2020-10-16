Sharad Navratri 2020: Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and celebrated across the country for nine days. During this festival, devotees worship nine forms of the Goddess Durga. Here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings, SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook Status to share with your friends and loved ones.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Navratri will start from October 17 and will be concluded on October 25. This 9-day long festival is one of the most auspicious festivals for all devotees across the country. Sharad Navratri is celebrated will full joy and enthusiasm. Devotees observe a nine-day fast to please Goddess Durga and offer a variety of food to the nine-different manifestations of Goddess Durga. People also establish huge Durga Pandals for Maha Aarti and play dandiya throughout these nine-days. However, the public gathering is restricted this year in the view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. But, you can celebrate the festival by sharing wishes, images, quotes, greetings, SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook Status to your friends and loved ones.

Navratri Wishes:

1. May you have a very Happy Navratri 2020. I hope you have the best pooja and celebrations in life this year.

2. Here’s wishing that the colours, beauty, bliss, and happiness, Of this auspicious festival of Maa Durga stay with you, not just for these nine days, but forever. Happy Sharad Navratri 2020!

3. Navratri is here with a festive atmosphere. Feel the spirit and have fun, As all the family celebrates as one. Happy Navratri 2020 to you!

4. Lakshmi ka Hath ho,Saraswati ka Sath ho,Ganesh ka niwas ho, aur maa durga ke

ashirwad se Aapke jeevan mai prakash hi prakash ho…. ‘HAPPY NAVRATRI’

5. May the goddess Durga to give you all gifts of life, gifts of joy, gifts of happiness, gifts of friendship, gifts of love and all other gifts you want to have in your life. Happy Navratri!!

6. N = Nav Chetna

A = Akhand Jyoti

V = Vighna Nashak

R = Ratjageshwari

A = Anand Dayi

T = Trikal Darshi

R = Rakhan Karti

A = Anand Mayi Maa

May Nav Durga bless you always.

Wish you and your family a very Happy Navratri!

7. This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji’s trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos and may your trouble be as small as his mouse. Happy Navratri!

8. May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Sharad Navratri 2020 to you!

Navratri Messages:

1. Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows upon you and your family, All nine forms of her blessings. Happy Navratri!

2. May the blessings of Maa Durga be always with you. Happy Navratri 2020!

3. May Maa Durga empower u & ur family with her Nine Swaroopa of

Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. HAPPY NAVRATRI!!

4. May This Occasion of Chaitra Navratri Bring Into Your Life New Hopes, New Opportunities and New Challenges to Make It a Prosperous One.

5. “MAA Bharti jholi khali! Maa Ambe vaishno wali! Maa Sankat harne wali! Maa Vipda mitane wali! Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko

Navaraatri ki shubhkamnayein. Happy Navraatri!!

6. Maa Durge, Maa Ambe, Maa Jagdambe, Maa Bhawani, Maa Sheetla, Maa Vaishnao, Maa Chandi, Mata Rani meri aur apki manokamna puri karey.. JAI MATA DI!!

7. May You Find Happiness, Health and Prosperity in This Coming Year. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Sharad Navratri.

8. Wishing you a very happy and vibrant New Year and auspicious Navratri

