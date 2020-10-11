Sharad Navratri 2020: The Sharad Navratri is a nine-day long festival, which is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga in her different manifestations. Here is the significance of worshiping Goddess Durga during nine days of Navratri.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Sharad Navratri is believed to be the superior among all other nine-day festivals (Vasant Navratri, Magha Navratri and Ashada Navratri) in Hindu religion and it is celebrated in September or October. This year, Sharad Navratri will begin on October 17 and will end on 26 October 2020. In this post-monsoon autumn festival, people worship Goddess Durga and seeks her blessings. During the nine days of Sharad Navratri, the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. All the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga have different significance and importance.

Significance of worshiping Goddess Durga during this 9-day festival

Day 1 (Shailaputri): On this day, the first manifestation of Goddess Durga- Shailputri is worshiped. In this avatar, Goddess Durga holds Trishul and lotus in her hands and spreads warmth, positivity and exuberance.

Day 2 (Brahmacharini): On the second day, devotees worship Brahmacharini. It is believed that in this avatar, Goddess Parvati please Lord Shiva by meditation. This day brings purity and peace.

Day 3: (Chandraghanta): This day is observed to worship Goddess Chandraghanta. In this avatar, Goddess wears a crescent moon on her forehead and with eight arms she pledges to destroy evils. This day brings passion and love in devotees' life.

Day 4 (Kushmanda): The fourth day of Sharad Navratri has its own significance. On this day Devi Kushmanda- Goddess of creation is worshiped. This day brings elegance and panache in our lives.

Day 5 (Skandamata): On the fifth day (Panchami) of the Sharad Navratri, Goddess Skandamata (seated on a lotus) is worshiped. She carries two lots in her hands and little Kartikay on her lap. This avatar of Goddess Durga brings prosperity and optimism.

Day 6 (Katyayani): On this day, Goddess Parvati takes the avatar of a warrior and shows her one of the most violent forms. This day also brings fertility and symbolises new beginnings.

Day 7 (Kalaratri): The seventh day (Saptami) of the Sharad Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kalratri. She is worshiped for her immense sacrifice and wars against demons. On this day, people are advised to wear grey clothes.

Day 8 (Mahagauri): Durga Ashtami (eighth day of Navratri) is of Goddess Mahagauri. On this day, Devi Parvati rides on a white elephant and holds Trishul and Damru. This avatar brings opulence and richness among devotees.

Day 9 (Sidhidatri): On the ninth-day of Sharad Navratri Goddess Siddhiratri is worshiped. Goddess Siddhiratri holds books in her hand which symbolises the importance of education. This day brings compassion and dedication.

