Sharad Navratri 2020: From Kuttu ka Dosa to Samosa, check out these delicious dishes that you can still eat while fasting

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated every year around this time. This year, the festival will be observed from October 17 and will last till October 25th. On October 25/26, Dussehra will be celebrated. During Navratri, people worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

During this festival, the devotees fast for 9 days as they spend their time to meditate and reconnect with their spirituality. In these 9 days, people eat a variety of fruits and vegetables and at this time grains and cereals are avoided. However, it does not mean that you need to stick on the same food for 9 days as we got it covered for you and we have prepared a list of things that you can still eat when fasting.

1. Kuttu Ka Dosa

If you love dosa and you think that you have to avoid it for 9 days, you are wrong because you still can eat it but this time with something different as this dosa is not your regular dosa as it is made up of kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) with a potato filling. Don't forget to have it with coriander and coconut chutney.

2. Singhare ke Aatte Ka Samosa

Chai with Samosa is a never-ending affair! and you can have it in Navratris with a twist of ingredients like water chestnut flour, sendha namak and a filling of spiced chironji.

3. Banana Walnut Lassi

Lassi is a famous drink in North India and having it in the morning can boost your energy. All you need to make this lassi is yoghurt, bananas, honey and walnuts.

4. Dhokla

This dhokla is filled with various ingredients like samwat ke chawal, red chillies, cumin, ghee and curry leaves and you can have your refreshing morning by just having a bite of it.

5. Kebab-e-kela

This fasting dish will definitely melt in your mouth. This kebab-e-kela is made with banana and is topped up with chillies and coriander.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma