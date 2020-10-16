Sharad Navratri 2020: During the nine days of Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Navratri, one of the four types Navratri, is celebrated during the auspicious month of Ashvin in the Hindu calendar. Also known as 'Nauratri', people on this festival worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, who killed demon king Mahishasura. The nine forms of Goddess Durga and her nine Avatars, also known as 'Navadurga', are worshipped under 9 distinct names during the nine days of this festival. Each day has different significance and different meaning and that's why people worship Goddess Durga's nine forms to seek her blessings.

Day 1

This day is also known as 'Pratipada'. On this day, people worship Goddess Shailputri who is reckoned as the daughter of Himalayas. She holds a trishula and a lotus and sits on Nandi bull. The colour of this day is red which signifies action and vigour.

Day 2

On this day, people worship Goddess Brahmacharini, who symbolises bliss and calm. This name is derived from "Brahma", which signifies penance or "Tapa". The colour of the day is blue which signifies tranquillity yet strong energy.

Day 3

The third day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, who is the embodiment of beauty. On this day, people prefer to wear yellow which signifies bravery and beauty.

Day 4

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Kushmanda. She rides a lion and has eight hands. She is also worshipped as the creator of this entire universe. The colour of this day is Green which is associated with the endowment of vegetation.

Day 5

The Panchami of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, who is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. She rides on a lion and carries a baby in her four hands. The colour of the day is grey which signifies her strength as a mother.

Day 6

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, who is known as a warrior 'Goddess'. Like Goddess Skandamata, she rides a lion and has four hands. The colour of the day is Orange which signifies courage.

Day 7

Goddess Kalaratri, who is worshipped on Saptami, is considered as the most ferocious avatar of Goddess Durga and as per legends, she was responsible for killing demons Sumbha and Nisumbha. On this day, people generally wear white dresses which signifies peace.

Day 8

The Ashtami is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, who signifies beauty, tranquillity and peace. The colour of the day is pink which symbolises optimism.

Day 9

People worship Goddess Siddhidhatri on the last day of the auspicious festival of Navratri. The colour of the day is light blue which signifies natural beauty.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma