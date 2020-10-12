New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is one of India's most significant festivals that is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm. It is a 9-day long festival. In this festival, people worship different avatars of Goddess Durga during the nine days of Navratri. This festival is celebrated four times in a year- Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupt Navratri, Sharad Navratri and Asadha Gupt Navratri but only two of them Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are celebrated widely. Sharad Navratri falls in the month of October-November.

This year, the festival is going to be special as it is going to commence right after Pitra Paksha. The meaning of Navratri is nine-night and this time it will be observed from October 17 and will last till October 25th. On October 25/26, Dussehra will be celebrated. During Navratri, people worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Why is Sharad Navratri important?

The Sharad Navratri is celebrated to commemorate Goddess Durga. She is known as the face of the power of women or Shakti. During the festivities of Navratri, devotees worship nine avatars of Durga. The festivities begin with Ghatasthapna. During the nine days, devotees observe fast and spend the day reading holy mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga.

According to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 am on Oct 23, 2020, and ends at 06:58 am on Oct 24, 2020. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 06:34 am to 07:22 am.

Sharad Navratri 2020 calendar:

October 17, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma