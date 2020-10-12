This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from October 17 to October 25, know date, day, time, Kalash sthapna and puja vidhi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the most auspicious festivals of India, Sharad Navaratri is celebrated to worship Goddess Durga. The devotees offer prayer to the different avatars of the Goddess during the nine-day festival. This year, the festival will begin on October 17 and will conclude on Ram Navmi (October 25). Read on to know the date, day, time, Kalash sthapna and puja vidhi.

Important dates:

Navratri Puja will start from October 17 and will conclude on the day nine i.e, October 25

October 17 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan

Kalash Sthapna:

The Pratipada day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month on October 17 is the auspicious time for Kalash Sthapna. The most auspicious time for Kalash Sthapna is from 06:27 in the morning to 10:13 in the morning. Abhijit Muhurat for the establishment of Kalash will be from 11:44 in the morning to 12:29.

Puja Samagri:

Red chunari or red cloth, accessories, lamps, ghee/oil, matchboxes, chowki, coconut, urn, rice, kumkum, flowers, incense and incense sticks, flower necklace, idol or photo of the goddess, Paan, betel nut, red flag, clove-cardamom, batashe, camphor, fruit-sweet, kalava and dry fruits.

Puja and Kalash Sthapna Vidhi

Take a utensil and put soil in that vessel. Then put barley seeds in the soil. Now sprinkle some water in it. Make a swastika on the vessel. Then tie Molly or Kalawa. After this, fill the utensil with Gangajal or pure water. Add whole betel nuts, flowers and durva. Also put perfume, pancharatna and coin.

