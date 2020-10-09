Sharad Navratri 2020: Navratri is a nine-day-long festival during which devotees worship nine forms of Goddess Durga namely Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Navratri is celebrated with full fervour and enthusiasm across the country. The Sharad Navratri is just around the corner and people have already started the preparations for the festivities of nine-day long Sharad Navratri 2020.

There are total four Navratis in Hindu calendar -- Magha (winter), Chaitra (Spring), Ashadha (Monsoon) and Sharad (Autumn). Of the four Navratris celebrated every year, the Sharad Navratri, also known as Shardiye Navratri is the most important.

Sharad Navratri 2020 starting and ending date:

This year the Sharad Navratri will commence on October 17 and holds a special significance as it will commence exactly a month after Pitra Paksha. The auspicious festival of Sharad Navratri will be observed till October 25 or October 26. The end of Navratri marks the festival of Vijaydashmi, more commonly known as Dussehra.

Sharad Navratri 2020 Tithi and shubh muhurat:

According to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 06:57 am on Oct 23, 2020, and ends at 06:58 am on Oct 24, 2020. Sandhi Puja Muhurat is from 06:34 am to 07:22 am.

Sharad Navratri 2020 calendar:

October 17, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18, Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19, Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20, Day 4 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21, Day 5 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22, Day 6 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23, Day 7 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24, Day 8 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Day 9 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26, Day 10 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan

Importance of Sharad Navratri:

The Sharad Navratri 2020 is celebrated every year during September or October. This year the Sharad Navratri 2020 commences on October 17. The Devi Paksha starts after the Amavasya (New Moon) day in the Ashwin month and ends with Navmi, a day before the festival of Dussehra.

The auspicious festival of Navratri is celebrated to commemorate Goddess Durga, who defines the power of women or Shakti. During the festivities of Navratri, devotees worship nine avatars of Durga. The festivities begin with Ghatasthapna. During the nine days, devotees observe fast and spend the day reading holy mantras dedicated to Goddess Durga.

