Sharad Navratri 2020 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri Live Aarti: Maa Kalaratri is believed to be the destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, evil spirits and negative energies.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: On seventh day of Navratra, devotees pay obeisance to seventh reincranation of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalaratri. Saptami is one of the most auspicious days of the nine-day long festival. Maa Kalraatri is one of the fiercest forms of Maa Durga, known for her valour and courage. She is believed to destroyer of all demon entities, ghosts, evil spirits and negative energies. It is said that those who worship Maa Kaalratri are showered with true courage allowing them to overcome all obstacles and guaranteeing success in all undertakings.

Goddess Kaalratri is also known as Shubhankari, Raudri and Dhumorn. According to legends, Maa Parvati took the avatar of Maa Kalratri on the request of Gods. She went on to kill all the three demons-Shumbh NIshumbh and Raktbeej. Interestingly, the dead body of Raktbeej released blood, which was capable of producing millions of other Raktbeej. After realizing that it would be impossible to kill millions of similar Raktbeej, Goddess collected the blood and consumed every drop of it, so that no more Raktbeej can be produced.

Navratri 2020 Day 7 date

Navratri Day 7 will be celebrated on October 23

Navratri 2020 Day 7 colour

This year, the Navratri 2020 Day 7 colour is green.

Navratri 2020 Saptami Tithi timings

Saptami Tithi began at 7:39 AM on October 22 and shall end at end at 6:57 AM on October 23.

Navratri 2020 Day 7: Puja Vidhi

Maa Kalaratri Puja Vidhi Devotees should start the Puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta) and seek his blessings for a hurdle-free Navratri vrat. Invoke Maa Kalaratri by chanting the following Mantras. Few people know that Goddess Kaalratri's favourite flower is Ratrani, this flower must be offered to them.

Recite Kalaratri Mantras

Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah?

They should also offer reverential incense, smell, flower and jaggery to the goddess and perform the Panchopchara puja by offering Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham and Naivedyam (blog). You can also offer Sringar items (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins etc).

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha