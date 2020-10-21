New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People are celebrating Navratri- a nine-day festival with joy and fervour. The worship of the Goddess has been glorified since ancient times in the Hindu religion. On the sixth day of Sharad Navratri, Goddess Katyayani (one of the forms of Goddess Durga) is worshipped by the devotees. Devotees worship Goddess Katyayani to please her and get strength, intelligence, wealth, and all kinds of resources as blessings. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Katyayni can keep your marriage life healthy and happy. Read on to know Maa Aarti, Puja Mantra, Puja Vidhi and Bhog.

How to worship Goddess Katyayani/ Puja Vidhi

The devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath. It is advised to wear red or pink colour clothes while worshiping Goddess Katyayani. It is considered best to worship Mata Katyayani in Pradoshkal i.e. Godhuli Bela. Place the idol of Mata Katyayani and offer fruits, Bail leaves, pink flowers and honey.

Puja Bhog

Offering honey and Bail Patthar to Goddess Katyayani will be more beneficial. You can also offer homemade milk-based sweets and dry fruits. It is important to distribute the entire bhog among the devotees as prasad to seek the blessing of Goddess Katyayani.

Puja Mantra

Chandrahasojjwalkara Shardulwarvahana.

Katyayani Shubhada Devi DaanavGhatini

Puja Aarti

Jai Jay Ambe Jai Katyayni|

Jai Jagmata Jai Ki Maharani||

Baijnath Sthan Tumhara|

Vaha Vardati Naam Pukara||

Kayi Naam Hai Kayi Dhaad Hain|

Yeh Sthan Bhi To Sukh Dham Hai||

Kahi Yogeshwari Mahima Naari|

Har Mandir Me Jyoti Tumhari||

Har Jgh Utsav Hote Rehte|

Har Mandir Me Bhagat Kehte Rehte||

Katyani Rakshak Kaya Ki|

Granthi Kate Mohe Maya Ki||

Jhute Mohe Se Chhudane Vaali|

Apna Naam Japane Waali||

Katyayani Rakshak Kaya Ki|

Granthi Kate Moh Maya Ki||

Har Sankat Ko Dur Kregi|

Bhandare Bharpur Kregi||

Jo Bhi Maa ko Chaman Pukare|

Katyayani Sab Kasht Nivaare||

