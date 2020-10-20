Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated across India with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. On the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri, Goddess Skandamata is worshiped. Know how to worship Maa Skandmata, significance, puja vidhi, mantra, aarti and bhog.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People across India are celebrating one of the most enthusiastic and liveliest nine-day festival. During the Shardiya Navratri, we pay obeisance to nine-forms of Goddess Durga (Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri). On the fifth day of Sharad Navratri, Goddess Skandmata is worshiped. It is believed that Maa Skandmata, who is also known as ‘Padmasana Devi’, has four arms and she holds lotuses in two of them. The legends also say that the worshipping Maa Skandmata maintains peace in the house and keeps the family fruitful. Read on to know how to worship Maa Skandmata, significance, puja vidhi, mantra, aarti and bhog.

How to worship Goddess Skandmata? or Puja Vidhi

On the fifth day of Sharad Navratri, people wake up early in the morning and take bath. It is advised to wear yellow of red coloured clothes while worshipping Maa Skandmata. After that, devotees place the idol of the Goddess on a clean table. You can also place the idols of various manifestations of Gods and Goddess' you want. Now, take a clay utensil and layer it with grain seeds and mud. Pour some Ganajal and lit Diya.

Puja Mantra:

|| Om Hreem Saha Skandmatryai Namah ||

Sinhasan Gata Nitayam Padmashrit Kardvaya ||

Shubhdastu Sada Devi Skanda Mata Yashashvini ||

Goddess Skandmata Aarti:

Jai Teri Ho Skandmata|

Panchva Naam Tumhara Aata||

Sabke Mann Mein Jannan Hari|

Jag Janni Sab Ki Mehtari||

Teri Jyoti Jalata Rahu Main|

Hardam Tumhre Dhyata Rahu Main||

Kayi Namon Se Tujho Pukara|

Mujhe Ek Hai Tera Sara||

Kahi Pahado Par Hai Dera|

Kayi Shehron Mein Tera Basera||

Har Mandir Mein Tere Nazare|

Gun Gaye tere Bhagat Pyare||

Daso Ko Sada Bachane Aaye|

Chaman Ki Aas Pujaane Aayi||

Puja Bhog:

It is believed that Goddess Skandmata brings peace and prosperity and hence she loves the yellow colour. So, devotees should offer her Banana, Coconut and yellow flowers. Puja Bhog should be distributed among the devotees of Goddess Skandmata. Devotees can also offer Malpua and Kaddu Barfi to Goddess Skandmata.

Posted By: Srishti Goel