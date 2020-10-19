On the fourth day of the Shardiya Navratri, Goddess Kushmanda is worshiped. Read on to know Puja Vidhi, Puja Mantra, Kushmanda Aarti, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Bhog.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is one of the liveliest festivals that is celebrated across the country to worship the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga. On the fourth day of the nine-day festival, Maa Kushmanda (Widely known as is Devi Ashta Bhuja) is worshipped. On this day, devotees offer rice, fruits and flowers to Goddess Kushmanda and chant various mantras to please her. Devi Kushmanda is a form of Goddess Durga who created the universe. The name Kushmanda is made up of three words where Ku means ‘little’ while Ushma means ‘warmth and energy’ and Anda stands for ‘life’. Read on to know Puja Vidhi, Puja Mantra, Kushmanda Aarti and more.

Puja Vidhi

The devotees wake up early on this day and take bath. After that, they worship Goddess Kushmanda and offer flowers and special food to the Goddess. After performing the puja, the sweets offered to Maa are given to her devotees as Prasad. People also offer her milk, coconut and different kinds of sweets. This year, the shubh muhurat to worship Maa Kushmanda is from 6:15 am to 8:17 am.

Puja Mantra

Kamandalu, Chap, Baan, Padamsudhakalash, Chakra, Gada, Japavatidharam

Manjeer, Haar, Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Praful Vadnamcharu Chibukam Kant Kapola Tung Kucham

Patambar Paridhana Kamniya Mriduhasya Nanalamkar Bhushitam

Komlangi Smermukhi Shrikanti Nimnanabhi Nitnambneem

Bhaswar Bhanu Nibha Anahat Stihta Chaturth Durga Trinetraam

Kushmanda Maa Bhog

Devotees please Goddess Kushmanda by offering flowers and delicious bhog. It is believed that on this day, people should offer pumpkin sweet or Maalpua. After offering it to Devi Kushmanda, it should be distributed among the devotees.

Kushmanda Aarti

Kushmanda Jai Jag Sukh Daani|

Mujhpr Daya Karo Maharani||

Pingal Jwalamukhi Nirali|

Shakambri Maa Bholi Bhali||

Lakho Naam Nirale Tere|

Bhakt Kayi Matwale Tere||

Bheema Parvat Par Hai Der|

Sweekaro Prnam Ye Mere|

Sabki SUnti HO Jagdambe||

Sukh Paunchati Ho Maa Ambe|

Tere Darshan Ka Mein Pyasa||

Purn Kar Do Meri AAsha|

Maa Ke Man Me Mamta Bhari||

Kyun Na Sune Araj Hmari|

Tera Das Tujhe Hi Dhyay||

Bhakt Tere Dar Sheesh Jhukaaye|

