New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festivities of Sharad Navratri 2020 began with full fervour and enthusiasm across the country today (October 17). The nine-day festival is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in Hindu culture. During the nine days of Sharad Navratri 2020, devotees worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga.

Each day of the Sharad Navratri 2020 holds great significance and considered as sacred. The Sharad Navratri 2020, one of the four Navratris celebrated throughout the year, falls in the lunar month of Ashvin as per the Hindu calendar.

Each day has different vidhis for worshipping. On the second day of Sharad Navratri 2020, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped, who was among the nine avatars of Goddes Durga. The goddess signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. The word Brahmacharini is derived from Brahma, which means penance and charini, which translates into behaviour.

Read on to know the right way to perform Puja Vidhi, Bhog and Aarti for Goddess Brahmacharini:

Goddess Brahmacharini is believed to be the second avatar of Maa Durga. In this form of Maa Brahmacharini, she did hard penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She carried Japmala in her right hand and Kamandal in her left. As per religious texts, she spends over a thousand years on a diet of flowers/ fruits and another hundred years on leafy vegetables while sleeping on the floor. Jasmine is believed to be the favourite flower of Goddess Brahmacharini and priests advice to offer her Jasmine with sugar for the longevity of family members on this day.

Pooja Vidhi:

Place Maa Brahmacharini idol or photograph in your puja room

Put some akshat, roli, laddo, milk, curd, sugar, honey, paan and supari and flowers on a thali

Take Kalash filled with water and place mango leaves and coconut over it

Do Puja and aarti.

Distribute prasad with others.

Pooja Mantra:

Ya devi sarvabhuteu maa brahmacharii rupea sansthita |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||

Dadhana kara padmabhyama akamala kamaalu |

Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariyanuttama ||

Each Day of this festival has its own colour. Orange which dignifies joy, happiness, sunshine, endurance, and strength is preferred on Day 2 of Sharad Navratri.

