Sharad Navratri 2020, Day 2: Goddess Bhramacharini is known as the symbol of love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge, know vidhi, puja samagri and shubh muhurat

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Sharad Navratri began today with full enthusiasm across the country. This nine-day festival is known for its auspiciousness and is considered as the most significant festival in the Hindu festival. During the nine days of Sharad Navratri 2020, devotees worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. On Day 2 of Sharad Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini who is among the nine avatars of Goddes Durga.

Goddess Bhramacharini is known as the symbol of love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. The word Brahmacharini is derived from Brahma, which means penance and charity, which translates into behaviour.

The Goddess Bhramacharini is the second avatar of Ma Durga and it is known that she did hard penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She carried Japmala in her right hand and Kamandal in her left. As per religious texts, she spends over a thousand years on a diet of flowers/ fruits and another hundred years on leafy vegetables while sleeping on the floor. Jasmine is believed to be the favourite flower of Goddess Brahmacharini and priests advice to offer her Jasmine with sugar for the longevity of family members on this day.

Story of Maa Bhramacharini

When the goddess took the form of Kushmanda who is known as the incarnation of Bhramacharini. Goddess Parvati took birth in the home of Daksha Prajapati who had a contempt for Lord Shiva. Bhramcharini undertook severe penance to get a good father in her next birth and for that, she walked barefoot and did several thousands of years to penance to attain Lord Shiva in marriage. She lived on flowers and fruits and later only leaves and stopped that eventually, living on just air. She was also known as Aparna, the one who can live without leaves.

Mantras to chant on Day 2 of Navratri:

Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Nama

Om Devi Brahmcharinyai Namah Dadhaanaa Kar

Padmaabhyaamakshmala Kamandaloo

Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmcharinyanuttamaa

2. Ya devi sarvabhuteu maa brahmacharii rupea sansthita |

Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||

Dadhana kara padmabhyama akamala kamaalu |

Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariyanuttama ||

Pooja Vidhi for Day 2 of Navratri:

Maa Bhramacharini's favourite flower is jasmine so begin the pooja by showering jasmine flowers at the idol of goddess Bhramacharini.

Put some akshat, roli, laddo, milk, curd, sugar, honey, paan and supari and flowers on a thali

Take Kalash filled with water and place mango leaves and coconut over it

Do Puja and aarti.

Distribute prasad with others.

