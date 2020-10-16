Sharad Navratri 2020 Day 1 Maa Shailaputri Live Aarti: On the first day of Sharad Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshiped. Here is Puja Vidhi, Aarti and Bhog.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This Year, Sharad Navratri will start from October 17 and will conclude on October 25. In the nine-day long festival, nine manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshiped. On this auspicious first day of Sharad Navratri Goddess Shailputra is worshiped across the country. Read on to know the right way to perform Puja Vidhi, Bhog and Aarti for Goddess Shailputri.

It is believed that worshiping Goddess Shailputri, the first manifestations of Maa Durga, increases decision-making capacity, wealth, governance, ornaments etc. It reduces diseases like blood, uterus, eye, alimentary canal, stomach, phlegm and epilepsy.

Puja Vidhi

Take the resolution to the worship Maa Shailputri after establishing the Kalash. Offer Sindoor, flowers, akshat (rice), incense, myrrh etc to Goddess Durga. During this, one can recite Durga Chalisa. It is believed that Aarti of Mata Shailputri should be done only by lighting a lamp with camphor or cow's ghee.

Bhog

It is believed that the first day of Navratri should begin with the 'Halwa-puri bhog'. Devotees also offer batashe, pan and kaale chane to Goddess Shailputri. On this day, a few people also make churma and mewa laddoo for bhog.

Maa Shailputri Aarti

Sailputri Maa Bail Asvaar| Karein Devta Jai Jaikar|

Shiv hankar Ki Priy Bhawani| Teri Mahima Kisi Ne Na Jaani|

Parvati Tu Uma Kehlave| Jo Tujhe Simre Sau Sukh Paav|

Ridhi Sidhi Parvan Kre Tu| Daya Karen Dhanvan Kre Tu

Somvar Ko Shiv Sang Pyari| Aarti Teri Jisne Utari|

Uski Sagri Aas Puja Do| Sagre Dukh Takleef Mila Do|

Ghee Ka Sundar Deep Jala Ke| Gola Ka Bhog Lga Ke|

Shradha Bhav Se Mantr Gayein| Prem Sahit Fir sheesh Jhukayeein|

Jai Giriraj Kishoori Ambe| Shiv Mukh Chandra Chakori Ambe|

Manokamna Purna Kr Do| Bhakt Sda Sukh Sampati Bhar Do|

