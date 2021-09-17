New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to the Hindi Calendar, the Pradosh Vrat comes twice in every month on Trayodashi Tithi. One in Shukla Paksha and the other one in Krishna Paksha. This Saturday will observe the Shani Trayodashi Vrat as the day is falling on Trayodashi Tithi.

The Chaturthi, Ashtami, Ekadashi, and the Trayodashi of the Lunar fortnight are significant for devotees of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, respectively. Devotees observe Vrat on the thirteenth day which is known as Pradosh or the day which falls on Saturday is called Shani Trayodashi Vrat.

On the auspicious day of Shani Trayodashi Vrat, people worship Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati in the evening according to Muhurta. During the day people observes fast with a desire to fulfill their wishes.

Shani Trayodashi Vrat 2021: Date and Time

-The Shani Trayodashi Vrat will be observed on September 18, on the Trayodashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha.

-Shani Trayodashi Vrat will begin at 6:54 am on September 18 and will end on September 19 at 5:59 am

Shani Trayodashi Vrat 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Shubh Muhurat to perform the Puja for Shani Trayodashi is between 6:23 PM to 8:44 PM on September 18.

Shani Trayodashi Vrat 2021: Significance

This day is observed to mark Lord Shiva's victory over the demons, on this day devotees pay tribute to him by observing the Pradosh Vrat on the Trayodashi Tithi.

As per a sacred book, Lord Shiva and his mount (vahana), Nandi (the bull), saved the Devas from the demons on Trayodashi Tithi during Pradosh Kaal. The Devas visited Mount Kailash (Lord Shiva's heavenly abode) during Pradosh Kaal to seek help as they could no longer endure the atrocities committed by the Asuras. In order to restore the peace, Lord Shiva fought the battle with Nandi and ended the demons.

People observe puja and seek blessing from Lord Shiva and pray for growth and harmony. The day is celebrated by the Hindu majority.

Posted By: Ashita Singh