New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shani Trayodashi 2022, also known as Shani Pradosh Vrat or Pausha Shukla Trayodashi, is one of the most important days for Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Shani and Lord Shiva. The auspicious day will be observed tomorrow, January 15, 2022. For Pradosham Vrat, the day is fixed, when Trayodashi Tithi falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after Sunset. The time window after Sunset when Trayodashi Tithi and Pradosha time overlaps is auspicious for Shiva Puja.

Shani Trayodashi 2022: Date & Shubh Timing

Date: January 15, Saturday

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:19 PM, January 14



Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 12:57 AM, January 15

Shani Pradosh Vrat- 05:46 PM to 08:28 PM

Shani Trayodashi 2022: Significance

As per belief, devotees who observe fast on this day are bestowed with special blessings such as healthy, wealthy and prosperous life. Also, they are freed from their past and present sins. It was on this day Lord Shiva killed Asuras and the Devas, who sought help during the Pradosh Kaal. He was present there with his sacred bull Nandi. Therefore, the tryodashi tithi is now observed with the puja of Lord Shiva and Nandi.

Shani Trayodashi 2022: Puja Vidhi

As per Hindu belief, when tithi falls after sunset, it is known as Pradosh vrat. All the rituals and pujas are performed after sunset.

- Take a bath and wear clean clothes before performing puja

- Place an earthen pot or Kalash filled with gangajal and flowers

- Offer gangajal to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

- Offer milk, honey, ghee, curd and belpatra to Shivlinga

- Read Pradhosh vrat Katha, chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra 108 times

- Conclude your puja by doing aarti

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv