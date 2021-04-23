When Pradosh falls on Saturday it is called Shani Pradosh. It is considered very important. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, devotees offer prayers to Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva and they shower blessings on their devotees.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh is an auspicious festival. This day comes twice every month of the Hindu calendar. Pradosh is observed on Trayodashi tithi of both lunar phase i.e. Shukla paksha and Krishna paksha.

What are the puja timings of Shani Pradosh Vrat?

Shani Pradosh Vrat puja timings

7:07 pm to 9:03 pm: Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi

Begin 7:17 pm April 24

Ends 4:12 pm April 25

Significance

In Skanda Purana, the rewards of Shani Pradosh Vrat are mentioned. Devotees who observe this fast with faith and dedication are blessed with fulfilment of desires as well with health, wealth and contentment. It is a very sacred fast. It gives eternal bliss and spiritual upliftment to devotees. All the sins are washed away by this vrat.

Vrat vidhi, puja and rituals

- In the evening before sunset take bath, wear clean cloth and prepare for puja.

- At sandhya kaal puja of Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, Lord Ganesh, Kartik and Nandi is done. In some places, all these idols are made of clay.

- A kalasha filled with water is kept on durba grass. Lord Shiva is invoked in kalasha.

- Lighting of diya is very rewarding.

- Abhishek is done with chanting of mantras and bathing shivling with sacred substances like milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar etc.

- Bilva leaves which are very dear to Lord Shiva are offered along with different flowers

- Pradosh vrat katha is listened.

- Enchanting of mantras is done.

- Devotees apply sacred ash on their foreheads.

Katha

A noble trader was living a luxurious life with his wife. Though they were blessed with all the worldly things, the couple was very unsatisfied with life as after the passing of many years they were not able to embrace parenthood.

For getting peace they started for pilgrimage i.e. tirtha yatra. On the way, they met a sage, who was meditating. After meditation, the sage listened to them and advised the couple to observe Shani Pradosh Vrat.

After returning from yatra, the trader and his wife observed Shani Pradosh Vrat with devotion and faith. The couple was blessed and the trader's wife conceived in a few days.

Shani Pradosh Vrat is very auspicious, it gives good fortune and devotees get rid of their sins.

