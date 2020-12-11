Shani Pradosh Vrat is associated with lord Shani Deva and on this day the devotees offer prayer to him, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pradosh is a day that falls on the Trayodishi tithi of every lunar fortnight and this time it is falling on Saturday and thus it is being referred as the Shani Pradosh. On this day, the devotees keep a day-long fast and they break it after performing puja during the Pradosh kaal. This day holds a special place in the Hindu culture and the vrat on this day is known as the Pradosh or Pradosham. This time, the Pradosh Vrat is falling on Saturday and holds much greater significance as it is the Shani Pradosh Vrat.

When is Shani Pradosh Vrat?

This time, the Shani Pradosh Vrat is falling on Saturday and it will be observed on December 12, 2020.

Shani Pradosh Vrat Tithi

The tithi of this day will mark its place at 7:02 AM on December 12 and will end at 3:52 AM on December 13.

Puja Timings of Shani Pradosh Vrat 2020

The auspicious timings of Shani Pradosh Vrat are between 5:25 PM to 8:09 PM on December 12.

Puja Vidhi of Shani Pradosh Vrat

On this day, the devotees should wake up early and they should maintain the celibacy for the whole day. The devotees should also observe vrat and should give rest to the body to maintain calm and peace. They should also chant holy mantras like "OM Namah Shivaya" as many times as possible with sincere devotion and faith. The vrat should be concluded by reading the Pradosh Vart Katha and by performing the aarti.

Importance of Shani Pradosh Vrat

The Shani Pradosh Vrat is associated with lord Shani Deva and on this day the devotees offer prayer to him. It is also said that on this day the devotee of Lord Shiva gets blessed by Shani Dev. According to Hindu mythology, most people fear Shani Deva as they think that Lord Shani will punish them but he rewards them based on their Karma. It is also said that on this day when the devotees offer prayer to Lord Shiva, they can get rid of of the adverse effects of Shani from the natal chart.

